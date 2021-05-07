Analysts Set EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) PT at $27.29

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,245.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,263. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,879. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

