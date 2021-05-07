Analysts Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) PT at $40.60

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBIO. William Blair began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,561,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $97,650.00. Insiders sold 312,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,669,367 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generation Bio by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after buying an additional 665,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 363,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $5,590,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

