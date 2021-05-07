Analysts Set HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Target Price at €53.75

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.75 ($63.24).

Several research firms have weighed in on HLE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

HLE traded up €1.15 ($1.35) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €50.88 ($59.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 52 week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.90 and its 200-day moving average is €48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -13.79.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

