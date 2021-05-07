Analysts Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $11.91

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.91.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

