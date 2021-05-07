Analysts Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target at $24.22

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $981.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Radius Health by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.