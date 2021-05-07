Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Siltronic (WAF)

Siltronic (FRA: WAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

WAF stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €143.80 ($169.18). 30,636 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €139.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €127.16. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

