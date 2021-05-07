Analyzing OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Weir Group has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and The Weir Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV Aktiengesellschaft $26.28 billion 0.65 $1.96 billion $5.57 9.33 The Weir Group $3.40 billion 2.03 -$485.09 million $0.56 23.75

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than The Weir Group. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Weir Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and The Weir Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A The Weir Group 0 6 7 0 2.54

Profitability

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and The Weir Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV Aktiengesellschaft -1.64% 4.61% 1.83% The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific. It has proven reserves of 1.33 billion barrels of oil equivalent; and proven and probable reserves of 2.37 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Downstream segment refines and markets crude, petrochemicals, and other feedstock to commercial and private customers. This segment operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and Petrobrazi, Romania with an annual capacity of 17.8 million metric tons, as well as operates a retail network of approximately 2,100 filling stations. It is also involved in the gas transportation, as well as gas supply, marketing, and trading businesses. This segment operates gas storage facilities with a capacity of 30 TWh; an approximately 900 km long high-pressure natural gas pipeline network; and a gas-fired power plant in Romania, as well as provides base chemicals, polyolefins, and fertilizers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The Oil and Gas segment includes products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. The ESCO segment distributes ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

