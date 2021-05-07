Andrew H. Beck Sells 20,595 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $156.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after buying an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $46,349,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.