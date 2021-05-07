Anoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 152% higher against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $763.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

