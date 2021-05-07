ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $332.38. 605,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,787. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $244.53 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.00. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

