Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $607.67 million, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

