Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream’s operations are under pressure as the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the global energy demand, resulting in a dent in drilling activities. Moreover, its massive debt burden and low cash position reflect balance sheet weakness, which can affect its financial flexibility. Its long-term debt to capitalization of 56.8% is much higher than the industry average of 48.9%. Notably, it reported weak first-quarter earnings due to a decrease in fresh water delivery volumes. Even though the firm recorded positive free cash flow (after dividends) in the first quarter, the second and third quarters are expected to witness a “bit of a negative.” Also, its move of slashing dividend payments had caught some investors by surprise. Given these headwinds, Antero Midstream is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

AM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.17.

AM opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after purchasing an additional 481,395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $27,278,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,323,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after buying an additional 38,541 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 498,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

