Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $435.00 at Argus

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective upped by Argus from $330.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $390.62.

ANTM stock traded up $8.40 on Thursday, hitting $397.12. 26,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,235. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $393.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.51 and a 200-day moving average of $326.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $475,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Anthem by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Anthem by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

