Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.10 billion-$135.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.03 billion.

ANTM stock traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.65. 32,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,235. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $393.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $390.62.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

