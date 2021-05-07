Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.10 billion-$135.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.03 billion.
ANTM stock traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.65. 32,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,235. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $393.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $390.62.
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
