AntiMatter (MATTER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $893,576.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $16.47 million and approximately $893,576.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00083244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.97 or 0.00789068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00101179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,920.98 or 0.08865903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00046197 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

