APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

Shares of APA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.43. 8,948,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,614,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

