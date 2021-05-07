APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 81,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 932,961 shares.The stock last traded at $21.16 and had previously closed at $21.01.
Several brokerages have commented on APG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,159,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after buying an additional 1,787,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,865,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 509,416 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About APi Group (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
