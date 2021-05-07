Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Apollo Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

AMEH stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,046. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.