AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of APPF opened at $130.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.68. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,200 shares of company stock worth $12,630,630. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

