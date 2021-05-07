Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APPN traded down $10.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.30. Appian has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.05 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

