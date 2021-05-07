Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s Largest Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

