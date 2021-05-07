Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher Sells 20,664 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $103.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 579,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after acquiring an additional 259,262 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,004,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

