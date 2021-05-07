Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.38. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.90.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

