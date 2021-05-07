Aravive, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aravive in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the year.

ARAV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Aravive has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 1,213.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

