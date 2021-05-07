Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report $570,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $630,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $2.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

ARAV stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Aravive has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Aravive by 1,213.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aravive by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

