ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives $10.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AETUF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.53. 91,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.