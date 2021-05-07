ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.50 ($32.35).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.