Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE ADM opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.