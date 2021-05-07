Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.31.

NYSE ADM opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $66.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

