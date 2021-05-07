Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Issues Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. 15,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,350. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

