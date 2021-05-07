Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Issues Earnings Results

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share.

ARNA traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. 6,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

