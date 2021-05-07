Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 37.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 32.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

