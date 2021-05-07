Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Argo Group International traded as high as $56.04 and last traded at $56.04, with a volume of 3151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,527,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

