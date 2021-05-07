Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71,037.18

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $71,037.18 and $63.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00073363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00271929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.69 or 0.01154408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.67 or 0.00771728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,759.79 or 1.00083381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,908,109 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

