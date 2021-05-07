Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 48 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

RYT stock opened at $273.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $173.37 and a 1-year high of $287.20.

