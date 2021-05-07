Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,952,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

ICVT stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.