Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 500.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after buying an additional 1,863,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 79,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $23,879,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 168,614 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

