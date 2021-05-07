Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $152.67 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $152.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

