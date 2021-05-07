Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 928.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,118,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

