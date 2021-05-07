Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $33,000 Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 559,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

