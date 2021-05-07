Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.