Arnhold LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 806.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,431 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 311,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,870,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

