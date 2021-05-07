Arnhold LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arnhold LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $14.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $678.43. 510,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,379,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.66 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,349.40, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $686.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $662.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

