Arnhold LLC Lowers Stock Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Arnhold LLC cut its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned 0.08% of Identiv worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Identiv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Identiv by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Identiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Identiv by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Identiv alerts:

INVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.