Arnhold LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Arnhold LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 67,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $201.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

