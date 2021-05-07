Arnhold LLC Sells 869 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arnhold LLC cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.16. 1,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $376.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.12.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.