Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics updated its Q2 guidance to $2.82-2.98 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.820-2.980 EPS.

ARW opened at $114.30 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76.

In other news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Insiders have sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

