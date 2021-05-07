Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.32%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.