Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock remained flat at $$132.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 86,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,819. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,908,000 after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,805,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $149,190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

