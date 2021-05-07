Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of ASH opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

